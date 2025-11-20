Thraya - Waldorf Inspired School

Thraya, a Waldorf-inspired school rooted in the philosophy of nurturing the body, soul, and spirit in harmony, was inaugurated at Janwada, just 10 minutes from Kokapet. The event was graced by Chief Guest Sri Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Minister of Roads & Buildings, Telangana, and Guest of Honour Smt Nirmala Diaz – Founder, Sloka The Hyderabad Waldorf School. Teachers, parents and well-wishers participated in the function.

The name ‘Thraya’ represents the coming together of three essential pillars around a child—teachers, parents and community and also reflects the threefold approach of educating the head, heart and hands. Waldorf education, followed globally for over a century, nurtures children through imagination, nature, rhythm and hands-on experiences. Thraya adapts this philosophy thoughtfully for the Indian and Hyderabad context, offering an educational experience that is artistic, thoughtful and deeply human.





Thraya is the vision of its founders, Meenu Talasila and Bharath Pavuluri, whose dedication and shared ideals have brought the school to life. Meenu, who holds an MPhil in Education from the University of Cambridge, has served the education sector in diverse roles including education specialist, teacher trainer, administrator, and researcher. Her extensive insight guides Thraya’s philosophy and long-term vision. Bharath, an engineering graduate from The Ohio State University, brings years of experience in leading sustainability and energy-efficiency solution initiatives, supporting the school’s long-term planning and development.

In line with Waldorf philosophy, Thraya embraces a curriculum that is in rhythm with the child’s growth and development. Nature is woven into school life to give children opportunities to engage with their surroundings. Lessons extend beyond the classrooms into nature-led experiences and activities.





Thraya’s campus is designed to inspire children to discover, create and thrive, reflecting deep reverence for nature. The environment features native plants, fruiting and vegetable trees, curated artistic elements, naturally lit and ventilated classrooms, and spaces that support farming experiences integrated into learning rhythms. A full-service kitchen prepares fresh, nutritious meals daily, contributing to a healthy school day for every child.

Speaking at the inauguration, the founders reiterated Thraya’s intent to build a nurturing learning community where education is meaningful and joyful, allowing every child to learn and grow at their own rhythm. Thraya aims to grow as a model of holistic education in Hyderabad, honouring childhood and helping children thrive in a dynamic, evolving world.