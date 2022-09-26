  • Menu
Three children drown in tank at Shadnagar

In an unfortunate incident, three children drowned in a tank at Shadnagar in Rangareddy district on Sunday.

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, three children drowned in a tank at Shadnagar in Rangareddy district on Sunday.

According to the police, the three children identified as Fareed, Fareez and Akshit Goud, had gone to the village outskirts to play and swim in the village tank when all of them drowned. All the three children were residents of Shadnagar.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot and retrieved the bodies from the tank. A case has been booked. More details are awaited.

