Live
- 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ release now set for August 2
- FPIs infuse Rs 7,962 crore in equity this month, Rs 6,304 crore in debts
- GHMC Council meeting turns violent, BJP and BRS Corporators clashes.
- How education technology is altering norms of innovation in special education
- Muharram 2024: History and Significance of Islamic New Year
- Online learning uprising: A new era for teaching careers
- Design education is vital for India's socio-economic growth
- Tips to help children maintain a healthy weight
- Will make Husnabad a role model says Minister Ponnam Prabhakar
- Salt Therapy: Harnessing Nature's Healing Salt
Just In
Tight security arrangements in place for Bonalu festivities
Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy stated on Friday that tight security arrangements will be made for the Bonalu...
Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy stated on Friday that tight security arrangements will be made for the Bonalu festivities commencing on Sunday. With the festival beginning from Golconda, a coordination meeting with officials of all departments was organised by the police commissioner. Hyderabad collector Anudeep Durishetty, Additional CP (Traffic) P Vishwa Prasad, officers from Transco, R&B, Archaeology, Health and other departments were present.
The commissioner said this year, as women from remote villages are likely to attend the festival, all arrangements are being made accordingly. As per GO, the City Police Commissioner and the District Collector and other officials from different departments have examined the arrangements in the Golconda Fort and surrounding areas.
The Municipal department has asked them to hire enough staff to remove waste that accumulates there during Bonalu to prevent infections considering the rainy season.
Reddy noted that pickpockets and chain-snatchers will be more; special surveillance teams are being organised against such people. The police are installing CCTV cameras. He said ‘we are setting up special SHE teams to stop eve-teasers’. RTC buses have been asked to park only at places indicated by the police. He said arrangements will be made in coordination of officials of all departments to avoid any inconvenience to devotees during the Golconda Bonalu; all measures are being taken to prevent any untoward incident. D Uday Kumar Reddy DCP, South West Zone, Mohammed Ashwaq, Additional DCP, Syed Fayaz, ACP Golconda, Dhana Laxmi, ACP Traffic, members of the Peace Committee and Maitri Committee and members of Jagadambika Ammavari Committee were present.