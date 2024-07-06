Tight security arrangements in place for Bonalu festivities

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy stated on Friday that tight security arrangements will be made for the Bonalu festivities commencing on Sunday. With the festival beginning from Golconda, a coordination meeting with officials of all departments was organised by the police commissioner. Hyderabad collector Anudeep Durishetty, Additional CP (Traffic) P Vishwa Prasad, officers from Transco, R&B, Archaeology, Health and other departments were present.

The commissioner said this year, as women from remote villages are likely to attend the festival, all arrangements are being made accordingly. As per GO, the City Police Commissioner and the District Collector and other officials from different departments have examined the arrangements in the Golconda Fort and surrounding areas.

The Municipal department has asked them to hire enough staff to remove waste that accumulates there during Bonalu to prevent infections considering the rainy season.

Reddy noted that pickpockets and chain-snatchers will be more; special surveillance teams are being organised against such people. The police are installing CCTV cameras. He said ‘we are setting up special SHE teams to stop eve-teasers’. RTC buses have been asked to park only at places indicated by the police. He said arrangements will be made in coordination of officials of all departments to avoid any inconvenience to devotees during the Golconda Bonalu; all measures are being taken to prevent any untoward incident. D Uday Kumar Reddy DCP, South West Zone, Mohammed Ashwaq, Additional DCP, Syed Fayaz, ACP Golconda, Dhana Laxmi, ACP Traffic, members of the Peace Committee and Maitri Committee and members of Jagadambika Ammavari Committee were present.