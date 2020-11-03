TMREIS dithering on rents angers owners

Hyderabad: TMREIS (Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society), a flagship programme of State government, is in news again. People have leased out their buildings for its establishment are sore over the delay in payments.

It is learnt that 204 Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions, accommodating schools as well as some junior colleges have been formed in the state, and out of which 185 are taken on a rental basis. There are 70 such institutions located in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts, of which 40 are established in the city. Among these institutions, some of them are in prime locations. "I deeply regret the decision to lease out my building for TMREIS. The rent for the month of March this year has been received on October 27, while the dues of January and February were paid in September.

However, the dues for seven months are still pending with the government" informed an owner on the request of anonymity. Another owner who constructed the building taking a huge loan from the bank said that he has to pay EMIs every month promptly. "It is becoming difficult to meet our ends as the government is delaying our payments," he added.

"The rents till the month of March have been released and it is conveyed to us that the process of disbursement of pending bills for April, May and June has already begun and the payments will be regularised before the end of the financial year," informed Moulana Abul Fatah Syed Bandagi Badshah Quadri, also an owner of a TMRIES building in the city.

When contacted, the Secretary of Society, B Shafiullah, did not respond.