TN BJP holds workshop on Tiranga Yatra

Hyderabad: Tamil Nadu BJP has conducted a workshop regarding the organization of Tiranga Yatras and related programs, with a focus on highlighting Operation Sinhadur in Sri Rangam, Trichy, Tamil Nadu.

Dr. Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, former MLC and BJP National Co-in-charge for Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, addressed the workshop along with K. Surendran, former BJP State President of Kerala, and Keshav Vinayakan, the Organizational General Secretary.

Several participants, including district presidents, program in-charges, and state office bearers, attended the event. Both Sudhakar Reddy and K. Surendran emphasized the importance of the upcoming Tiranga celebrations. They urged participants to conduct Tiranga Yatras more effectively and to ensure that Tiranga flags are hoisted on every house across the state with honor and dignity.