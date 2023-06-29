Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates 29-06-2023

1. Hyderabad: The Reservoir Management Committee (RMC) which has been constituted by the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) will hold its seventh meeting here on July 14 in the Hyderabad office. Read More

2. Hyderabad: The renovation and development of the RK Puram lake appears to be an elusive dream. Despite assurances from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation(GHMC) officials over two months ago that the lake cleaning and development projects would be undertaken, the surrounding area, particularly the football ground adjacent to the lake, has been unlawfully occupied. Read More

3. The family members of noted singer and BRS leader Saichand who died on Thursday morning due to a heart attack said that the last rites of the latter will be performed in the afternoon at Sahebnagar Cemetery in Vanasthalipuram. Saichand's last journey will start from Gurranguda in the afternoon. Read More

4. Hyderabad: Notwithstanding the denial of rumours that there would be change in the state leadership of BJP with Union Minister G Kishan Reddy taking the reins from state president Bandi Sanjay, political circles continue to speculate that a change of guard was on the cards. Read More

5. Hyderabad: Ministers, family members, Civil society representatives, close associates, friends and admirers paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister of India, PV Narasimha Rao on the occasion of his 102nd birth anniversary on Wednesday. Read More



