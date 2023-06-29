Hyderabad: BJP mulling change of guard in Telangana

Hyderabad: Notwithstanding the denial of rumours that there would be change in the state leadership of BJP with Union Minister G Kishan Reddy taking the reins from state president Bandi Sanjay, political circles continue to speculate that a change of guard was on the cards.

The grapevine says that BJP national leadership is mulling to appoint a new BJP chief of the Telangana unit in a week or so. They say that was the reason why the Union Home Ministry granted ‘Y’ category security to Eatala Rajender soon after he told the media that he was facing threat to his life.

Another reason for this speculation was because Rajender was staying away from BJP activities but holding a series of parleys with party high command. “It means some political development is on the cards anytime,” political circle’s here claim.

The speculations do not end here. It is also being said that Modi would reshuffle the Union Cabinet and that Bandi Sanjay would be inducted into the cabinet. The political circles claim that this proposal was also made by Kishan Reddy and party organisational general secretary Sunil Bansal.



However, Kishan Reddy on Wednesday told the media that this was a mind game being played by detractors of BJP and that there was no such proposal under consideration. Any change at this point of time sounds “ridiculous,” he added. Bandi Sanjay also denied the speculations.