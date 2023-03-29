Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

1. Hyderabad: In this fasting month of Ramzan, aromas and fragrance of perfumes attract people from all walks and corners to the markets. Most of them purchase these perfumes and it is leading to high demand as shopkeepers have set up stalls outside the mosques and shrines to sell attar to devotees. Attar, Ittar, Itr (non-alcoholic perfume) has been a popularly used and loved fragrance for Muslims in the holy month of Ramzan. Extracted from flower petals, herbs and spices, this natural perfume oil is distilled in water using low heat and pressure. With Ramzan arriving in summer, people choose a cooling, effervescent Attar to soothe their senses in the sweltering heat. Read More

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday blasted the Centre for rejecting the phase-II proposal of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project with 'illogical reasons and fake reports'. He criticised the Centre for 'blatant discrimination towards Telangana'. Reacting to reports that the Centre declined to approve the extension of Metro from Lakdikapul to BHEL and Nagole to LB Nagar on the grounds of feasibility, he said that it was strange that the government, which had sanctioned Metro projects to many cities with less traffic, had felt that Hyderabad does not qualify for a Metro Rail project.

The TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday alleged that the SIT officials were working under the supervision of IT & Industries Minister KTR in connection with the sensational TSPSC question paper Leak case. He alleged that the SIT officials were issuing notices to them in connection with the case and providing all the information about the Leak case to KTR.

Hyderabad: About 40 per cent of the street vendors who have been selected for loan benefit under Pattana Pragati programme scheme launched by GHMC are still waiting for release of second and third instalments of the loan amount. The total number of registered vendors under this programme are 1.60 lakh. According to the beneficiaries, Telangana government had provided bank linkages under the scheme and the loans were to be disbursed in three instalments. These vendors told Hans India that they have been making several rounds to the banks and have requested the officials to release the second instalment as they had cleared the first instalment of loan they had taken.

Hyderabad: Navi Mumbai has shown an interesting way to Telangana in utilisation of space under flyovers. The department of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development is examining the feasibility of converting the space under the major flyovers into a sports arena. Sounds interesting. In Mumbai, the authorities have covered the four sides of the open area under the flyover with iron mesh and has provided sports facilities for enthusiasts to play cricket, basketball and badminton.




