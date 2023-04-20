Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

1. Hyderabad: The State government is proposing to further expand the Yadadri Temple Development Area (YTDA) and also looking to increase the sources of income from the temple town. This was announced by the Telangana Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari in a high level review meeting held at BRKR Bhavan on Wednesday. Read More

2. Hyderabad: Amid festive fervour specially during Ramzan, lakhs of people throng the Charminar area, for shopping, having Haleem, Irani chai and many other things. But people visiting Charminar this Ramzan are astonished to see that the most iconic monument is not illuminated. Apart from the LED lights set up in each stall in and around Charminar, the monument looks completely dark during the night.

3. Hyderabad: The GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) held a meeting along with the standing committee and focused on development projects and approved 11 proposals worth over Rs 24 crore. The meeting was chaired by Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi. The proposals prominently include laying of box drain for clearance of storm water between the culvert at Sahara Estates in Mansurabad up to the culvert near GSI Road worth Rs 6 crore, and construction of a pavilion and indoor sports complex in the Government Junior College premises at Falaknuma at Rs 5.95 crore.

4. Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) officials stated on Wednesday that there are sufficient reserves of drinking water to cater to the needs of the city's residents this summer. As a result, there will be no problems with water supply due to the availability of adequate amount of water in the main reservoirs, Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam projects.

5. Hyderabad: In a move to improve last mile connectivity in the State and to help its passengers have a hassle free journey, the new services of MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport System) has been extended to 90 route km (Rkms) against 48 Rkmsearlier. There is also a plan to complete MMTS phase II by January 2024.




