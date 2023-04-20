Hyderabad: MMTS now cover 90 route km in city

Hyderabad: In a move to improve last mile connectivity in the State and to help its passengers have a hassle free journey, the new services of MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport System) has been extended to 90 route km (Rkms) against 48 Rkmsearlier. There is also a plan to complete MMTS phase II by January 2024.

A total of 106 MMTS train services are being operated to meet the suburban travel needs of the twin cities daily and another 20 MMTS services have been introduced between Secunderabad and Medchal.As a result, passengers from Malkajgiri, Dayanand Nagar, Safilguda, Ramakistapuram, Ammuguda, Cavalry Barracks, Alwal Bolarum, Gundlapochampally, Gowdavalli will be able to avail the MMTS services. The 20 MMTS trains which were were being operated till Falaknuma have also been extended up to Umdanagar which is the nearest railway station to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

"The extension of MMTS services will strengthen the rail connectivity between different parts of the twin cities especially the eastern parts.

MMTS is the most cost-effective means of transport for passengers as the minimum fare is Rs 5 and the maximum fare is Rs 15 only. Apart from this, the authorities have revised the timings for MMTS services between Falaknuma to Umdanagar.The first train will start at 7.15 am from Falaknuma and the last train will reach Umdanagar at 11.45 pm."

The phase two lines between Falaknuma-Umdanagar and Secunderabad-Medchal were commissioned recently and the remaining sections include Secunderabad-Moula Ali and Moula Ali-Malkajgiri and Sitaphalmandi routes will open for public soon.There are also plans to begin MMTS phase II by January 2024, he added.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR said that more number of rail passengers in the twin city region can now avail the most cost-effective, safe and fast travel option. Railways have been taking all measures to provide MMTS services to all parts of the city.

The works on the remaining stretches on MMTS Phase-II extension are also progressing at brisk pace, he added.