Hyderabad to stay hydrated this summer

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) officials stated on Wednesday that there are sufficient reserves of drinking water to cater to the needs of the city's residents this summer. As a result, there will be no problems with water supply due to the availability of adequate amount of water in the main reservoirs, Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam projects.

According to the HMWS&SB, to meet the drinking water needs of Hyderabad city residents, the board is moving 270 million gallons of water per day from Nagarjuna Sagar Reservoir, Akkampally Balancing Reservoir through Krishna Drinking Water Supply Phase - 1, 2, and 3. Based on this calculation, it supplies 1.38 thousand million cubic (tmc) of water per month.

However, as of April 19, the water storage capacity of Nagarjuna Sagar is 157.61 tmc, 524.50 feet. On the same day last year, there were 188.95 tmcs, 540.30 feet of water. Since there are usually 25.941 tmcs of dead storage in the reservoir and 510 feet of water available for use, there will be no shortage of drinking water for the city of Hyderabad this summer.

At present, the water board officials are monitoring the project conditions from time to time. They assured that there will be no hindrance in supplying the required 270 million gallons per day (MGD) of water to the city.