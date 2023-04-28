  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

TOMCOM to conduct overseas employment drive tomorrow

Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited
x

Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited 

Highlights

The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) will be conducting an enrollment drive on April 29 to provide employment opportunities to Telangana residents abroad.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) will be conducting an enrollment drive on April 29 to provide employment opportunities to Telangana residents abroad.

This enrollment drive will be held at the Government TOMCOM office at ITI College Mallepally Campus, Vijayanagar Colony, Hyderabad.

TOMCOM is a registered recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, Employment Training and Factories, Government of Telangana. It provides employment opportunities abroad to the skilled and semi-skilled workers of Telangana.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X