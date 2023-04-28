TOMCOM to conduct overseas employment drive tomorrow

Hyderabad: The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) will be conducting an enrollment drive on April 29 to provide employment opportunities to Telangana residents abroad.

This enrollment drive will be held at the Government TOMCOM office at ITI College Mallepally Campus, Vijayanagar Colony, Hyderabad.

TOMCOM is a registered recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, Employment Training and Factories, Government of Telangana. It provides employment opportunities abroad to the skilled and semi-skilled workers of Telangana.