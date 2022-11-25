Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today

1. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will be launching 'Mindscapes', a coffee table book on art by children with special needs.

2. Of the 1,32,392 e-challans issued over number plate rule violation this year, 525 violators have been booked with criminal cases Hefty challan issuance under the pretext of 'disobedience of orders' are increasing the total challan fee by burning a hole in the common man's pocket

3. Aiming to ease traffic movement at the busy Jubilee Hills Road No 45 (check post) and surroundings, the Hyderabad City Traffic Police announced traffic diversions from November 25 for a week on a trial basis.

4. In a major relief to the commuters and direct access to the Outer Ring Road, the Shilpa Layout flyover will be thrown open to the public on Friday

5. The Hyderabad Metro Rail announced a loyalty bonus to yaatris as part of the 5th-anniversary celebrations on Thursday.







