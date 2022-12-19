Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today

1. Even as the Telangana Congress is riddled with group politics, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Sunday announced the launch of his 'padayatra' from January 26. The yatra is part of 'Haat Me Haat jodo yatra' in State.





2. Tollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh is also likely to appear before the ED Many other personalities names were also listed in the Bengaluru drug case and ED had served a notice to MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy in this regard





3. G.Kishan Reddy said that under the National Health Mission, funds to the tune of Rs 5,550 crore were released to Telangana during the last eight and a half years since 2014-15 and added that according to March, 2021 calculations, Telangana has 227 primary health centres in towns, 10 community health centres, 636 primary health centres in villages and 85 community health centres providing essential medical services to the people





4. Hyderabad: Starting the survey and giving directions to teams, HAML managing director NVS Reddy, along with senior officers, on Sunday inspected the Airport Metro route from Raidurg station to Narsingi junction





5. Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday inaugurated the ABDM services of AIIMS, Bibinagar and also witnessed the practical demonstration of real-time video specialist consultation.



























