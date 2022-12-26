Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today

1. Hyderabad: The BRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy would be filing a writ petition in High Court questioning the involvement of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the poaching case of MLAs.





2. Services of former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee were recalled at a Summit on Good Governance organised under the aegis of Atal Foundation in the city here on Sunday. BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dr K Laxman while addressing the summit said that Vajpayee had inspired for entering into politics the ideals he bequeathed are our assets. He taught us on how to work with dedication to the nation selflessly.





3. The existing Ph.D research scholars who are the beneficiaries of the Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF) have not yet received the fellowship amount since September, making it difficult for them to bear their daily expenses. However, recently the Central government decided to discontinue MANF for the minority students.





4. After a gap of three years, owing to the pandemic, the first batch of Agniveer trainees have reported at the Artillery Center, Hyderabad on Sunday.





5. On August 31, Rahul Binggumalla, a student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad, was found hanging in his hostel room and the police investigation revealed that the second year M.Tech student killed himself due to placement and thesis pressure.

























