Top Central team pats TG for blazing trail in EoDB reforms

Hyderabad: The Central delegation of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) heaped praises on the state Government for implementing EoDB (Ease of Doing Business) by registering growth in industry, manufacturing and services sectors.

A team of high-level officials from the DPIIT led by Sukriti Likhi, a senior official of the department, met with Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and other senior officials at the Telangana Secretariat on Friday and discussed about EoDB.

The Chief Secretary explained to the delegation that Telangana State is a pioneer in implementing the EoDB policy and affirmed that an ecosystem conducive to rapid trade and business development is being created in the state in the coming days.

She said that in addition to creating an environment conducive to the business sector in the state, the focus has been on quality production and reducing the cost of production. Reforms have already been undertaken to improve the commercial business sector, the CS said, adding that new systems like ‘Build Now’ to speed up the approval of building plan permissions for commercial purposes and ‘Bhu Bharathi’ to resolve land-related issues have been implemented. The government’s policies are being appreciated by industrialists and continuous monitoring by high-level officials has been arranged to ensure the effective implementation of the state government’s policies. Hyderabad has already emerged as a major economic powerhouse due to the steps taken by the government.

Santhi Kumari brought to the attention of the central government officials the delay in clearances under the Forest and Wildlife Acts, which are hampering development activities. The CS opined that steps need to be taken to expedite clearances while giving priority to forest conservation and wildlife protection.

On this occasion, Sukriti Likhi congratulated the state government officials for TG bagging the top rank in the implementation of EoDB and for the major reforms and programmes undertaken by the state government. She said that the policies of the Telangana government are effective in many areas such as having a GIS database for land availability, for setting up industries, removing floor area ratio for industrial and commercial plots, building permits, empanelment of third parties in joint inspections, occupancy certification for buildings, electricity and water connections, approval and renewal of factory trade licenses.