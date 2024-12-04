Top-performing students honoured at Apollo Medical College convocation

Hyderabad: Renowned gastroenterologist Dr Nageshwar Reddy and Dr Sangita Reddy, joint managing director of Apollo Hospitals, honoured top-performing students with gold medals. The convocation ceremony of Apollo Medical College was held with grandeur on Tuesday.

Dr Dandu Avinash Reddy received the gold medal in General Medicine. Siddhant Barmecha was presented with the prestigious Chairman’s Medal, commemorating excellence in academics and leadership.