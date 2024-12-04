  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Top-performing students honoured at Apollo Medical College convocation

Top-performing students honoured at Apollo Medical College convocation
x
Highlights

Renowned gastroenterologist Dr Nageshwar Reddy and Dr Sangita Reddy, joint managing director of Apollo Hospitals, honoured top-performing students with gold medals.

Hyderabad: Renowned gastroenterologist Dr Nageshwar Reddy and Dr Sangita Reddy, joint managing director of Apollo Hospitals, honoured top-performing students with gold medals. The convocation ceremony of Apollo Medical College was held with grandeur on Tuesday.

Dr Dandu Avinash Reddy received the gold medal in General Medicine. Siddhant Barmecha was presented with the prestigious Chairman’s Medal, commemorating excellence in academics and leadership.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick