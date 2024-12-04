Live
- US moves to phase out minimum-wage waiver for disabled workers
- Five killed in head-on collision between two vehicles in Rajasthan's Churu
- ISRO Scientists visit Tirumala seeks blessing for PSLV launch
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 04 December, 2024
- Civic chief visits Jaipur Municipal Corporation
- Educational institutions should be made tobacco-free: DC
- 300 students participate in sports contest for disabled
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 04 December, 2024
- Indian stock market opens in green, Nifty above 24,500
- Collector felicitates students for winning handball competition
Just In
Top-performing students honoured at Apollo Medical College convocation
Highlights
Renowned gastroenterologist Dr Nageshwar Reddy and Dr Sangita Reddy, joint managing director of Apollo Hospitals, honoured top-performing students with gold medals.
Hyderabad: Renowned gastroenterologist Dr Nageshwar Reddy and Dr Sangita Reddy, joint managing director of Apollo Hospitals, honoured top-performing students with gold medals. The convocation ceremony of Apollo Medical College was held with grandeur on Tuesday.
Dr Dandu Avinash Reddy received the gold medal in General Medicine. Siddhant Barmecha was presented with the prestigious Chairman’s Medal, commemorating excellence in academics and leadership.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS