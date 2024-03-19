Live
- Is ‘Cultural Erasure’ Only Wrong When Our Enemies Do It?
- Supreme Court to consider TN's plea
- TDP's Pulivarthi Nani launches hectic campaign
- SC sets deadline for SBI to reveal all details on Mar 21
- AP needs double-engine sarkaar for rapid devpt: BJP
- AI in aid of knowledge economy
- Kejriwal skips ED summons in DJB case
- Fight detractors of ‘Shakti’: PM
- Nowruz Celebration: Google Doodle Marks Persian New Year
- Both YSRCP, TDP face dissidence in Satyavedu
Just In
Town Planning Officer caught taking bribe, held
Hyderabad" The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a Town Planning Officer working at Nizampet Municipal Corporation red handed on Monday when he was...
Hyderabad" The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a Town Planning Officer working at Nizampet Municipal Corporation red handed on Monday when he was accepting a bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh from a man.
The officer M Srinivasa Rao, town planning officer and in-charge assistant city planner, Nizampet municipality had allegedly accepted the amount through a private person Ramulu, a tea point owner. The ACB official said “Srinivasa Rao demanded the money from Srinivasulu Naidu for not dismantling the tea point and the sign board of ChennapatnamCheeralu’ shop erected on building premises of the complainant.”
On a complaint, the ACB registered a case and trapped Srinivasa Rao and Ramulu when they accepted the bribe amount. Both were arrested and produced before the court.