Town Planning Officer caught taking bribe, held

Hyderabad" The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a Town Planning Officer working at Nizampet Municipal Corporation red handed on Monday when he was accepting a bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh from a man.

The officer M Srinivasa Rao, town planning officer and in-charge assistant city planner, Nizampet municipality had allegedly accepted the amount through a private person Ramulu, a tea point owner. The ACB official said “Srinivasa Rao demanded the money from Srinivasulu Naidu for not dismantling the tea point and the sign board of ChennapatnamCheeralu’ shop erected on building premises of the complainant.”

On a complaint, the ACB registered a case and trapped Srinivasa Rao and Ramulu when they accepted the bribe amount. Both were arrested and produced before the court.