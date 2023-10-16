TPCC chief meets TDP leaders

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President A Revanth Reddy, appears to be making efforts to bring his senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader friends into his party fold in the Telangana State.

Telangana Congress Chief met senior TDP leader Mandava Venkateswara Rao. It is learnt that Revanth invited Rao to join the party and assured the latter of giving a party ticket to contest from Nizamabad (Rural) Assembly constituency.

Leaders said that Mandava was staying away from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and is eager to resume his political career from Nizamabad district. The Congress party was also ready to encourage the senior leader to lead the party in the district.

Revanth Reddy also met another senior TDP leader, Revuri Prakash Reddy, and invited the latter to join the party.

Reddy was eyeing to contest from the Parakala Assembly segment. Mandava and Reddy were close confidants of TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, leaders said that Revanth was using his political association with Naidu to bring all senior TDP leaders, who were not active in Telangana politics, into the party and use their political experience to win the upcoming Assembly elections.