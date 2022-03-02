TPHDA demands govt to shore up healthcare

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Health Doctors Association (TPHDA) requested the State Government to consider their proposals for strengthening the health services at the rural and urban. They demanded to introduce Civil Assistant Surgeon (CAS) posts and other posts at Basti and Palle Dawakhanas.

According to the Doctors' Association, Basti Dawakhanas and Palle Dawakhanas are revolutionary schemes introduced by State government which will change the facet of public health. As the Department of Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare has less cadres, promotions are delayed unlike Directorate of Medical Education where promotions take place for every five years through Career Advancement Scheme.

In their representation to the Principal Secretary of Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Dr Kathi Janardhan, TPHDA State president said "For adapting the schemes of Basti and Palle Dawakhanas and to strengthen the services to the public and to improve the health indications, the TPHDA has given a proposal to introduce CAS cadre at Primary Health Care.

Dr A Purna Chander, State General secretary informed that the association requested to introduce Deputy Civil Surgeon cadre with special services at mandal level and monitor all health programmes of that mandal and to introduce Additional DMHO with multi special services and monitor all health programmes at divisional level. They also demanded for continuing the DMHO cadre with special services at district level. With this all the health programmes and special services will be reachable to the public within the district and all indicators will be achieved.

They also highlighted the regular recruitment notification for CAS vacant posts and said "last regular recruitment notification for CAS posts under Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare was issued on December 8, 2017 and since then no regular recruitment notification has been issued. Before 2013 regular recruitments happened for every 2-3 years."

Medical officers are the main pillars of Basti and Palle Dawakhanas, but the Medical officer cadre is been neglected and our grievances are increasing constantly. The association demands to issue a regular recruitment notification and a special GO for contract doctors working in Basti and Palle Dawakhanas.