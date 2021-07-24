TPHDA miffed over health department's lackadaisical attitude

Hyderabad: People in Telangana are worried over regular statements of the possible third wave of coronavirus being circulated on social and mainstream media. Even after being warned by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Indian Medical Association (IMA) on possibility of the third wave, the State health officials are reportedly denying the wave in State and saying that the wave will not impact Telangana. Citizens are annoyed with the statements given by the health department and wanted precautionary steps to curb the wave.

According to the reports of the experts, the Delta Plus variant has been spreading in various States like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and it is more dangerous than the previous variant. Also, positive cases in various districts in Telangana are increasing. Small areas started imposing self lockdown. Velgatoor village of Jagtiyal district is one of the instances. People in districts suspect that it may be the Delta Plus variant that is giving rise to the cases. However the health officials are not agreeing with this view and say that no sample of that variant had been found yet in the State.

The Telangana Public Health Doctors' Association slammed the health department and said that by denying possible wave the department is misleading people. Health experts from across the country are warning of third wave while the State officials are not ready to accept warnings and say that there will be no impact even if the wave strikes.

Speaking to Hans India president of Telangana Public Health Doctors' Association Dr Kathi Janardhan pointed out that Director of Public Health is constantly saying that people will be responsible for third wave if it strikes in Telangana as the social gatherings and festivals continue with Covid norm violations. The Director of Medical Education's claim that the government is preparing to have adequate infrastructure to tackle the possible wave did not go well with the doctors."

Expect for statements at regular intervals, there is nothing on the ground. There is a huge difference between statements and ground reality. If the department is really preparing for the next wave then it has to share the details on public domain that how many beds, oxygen beds, ventilator beds have been increased and what kind of latest equipment provided to hospitals, demanded Dr Janardhan.