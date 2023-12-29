Traffic challan website crashes, over `8.44 crore collected till now

Hyderabad : With the State government announcing a discount on the traffic challans, many people who have been penalised for violating the rules have taken their time to pay the pending challans. So far, around Rs 8.44 crore was paid by the 9.61 lakh challans in the State.

According to the police, Rs 2.62 crore was collected from 3.54 lakh challans in Hyderabad, Rs 1.80 crore from 1.82 lakh challans in Cyberabad, and Rs 76.79 lakh from 93,000 challans in Rachakonda Commissionerate.

However, it is observed that the Telangana e-Challan website where payment of the e-challans was supposed to take place, crashed, due to an unexpected rush from users willing to pay the pending challans and make use of the discount provided.

The people complained that after entering the vehicle number of the site, the details were not shown. Consumers are dissatisfied with this and requested the traffic police to solve the problem immediately.

The traffic police have given the opportunity for the motorists to pay their pending challans at a discount of up to 80 per cent. The initiative has drawn a tremendous response from the people who logged into the official website of the e-challan website to pay off their fines.