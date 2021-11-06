Traffic curbs for Sadar Utsav Mela

Hyderabad: In view of the Sadar Utsav Mela at YMCA, Narayanaguda, from Saturday 7 pm to Sunday 5 am, certain traffic restrictions have been placed in its surroundings, the traffic police said. Accordingly, traffic will not be allowed from Kachiguda crossroads towards YMCA and diverted towards Tourist Hotel in Kachiguda.

Traffic from Vittalwadi cross roads towards YMCA will be diverted towards Ramkoti crossroads.

Traffic will not be allowed from Rajmohallah and diverted towards Ramkoti crossroads at Saboo Shop point; vehicles from Reddy College will be diverted towards Barkatpura.

Traffic will not be allowed from old Barkatpura post office towards YMCA and diverted either towards Crown Café or Lingampally.Traffic from the old Excise Office lane towards YMCA will be diverted towards Vittalwadi and those from Barkatpura Chaman towards YMCA will be diverted either towards Barkatpura crossroads or towards Tourist Hotel.

Vehicles from Brilliant Grammar School (Near Narayanaguda flyover) towards Reddy College will be diverted towards Narayanaguda crossroads. The police requested citizens to take alternate routes to reach their destination and cooperate.

