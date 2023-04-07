Traffic curbs imposed on Saturday in view of PM Narendra Modi’s visit

Hyderabad: The City traffic police have issued an advisory for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city on Saturday for flagging-off 'Vande Bharath Express' at Secunderabad Railway Station and addressing a Public meeting at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad.

According to police, due to the movement of vehicles carrying party leaders and activists for the public meeting at Parade Grounds, heavy traffic congestion is expected on the routes of Monappa (Rajiv Gandhi Statue)-Greenlands-Prakashnagar-Rasoolpura-CTO-Plaza-SBH-YMCA-St John Rotary-Sangeeth X Road-Alugadda Bavi-Mettuguda-Chilkalguda-Brook Bond-Tivoli-Balamrai-Sweekar Upkaar-Secunderabad Club-Trimulgherry-Tadbund-Central Point.

The road closures for general traffic will be the stretches from Tivoli X Roads to Plaza X Road and vice versa and SBH X Roads to Sweekar Upkaar junction and vice versa.

Police has also advised Railway passengers intending to travel by trains from Secunderabad Railway Station to start early to reach their destination on time.

Police also urged residents to plan their journeys around the expected traffic congestion on Saturday near the Parade Grounds and the Secunderabad train station.