Traffic diversion between Seethaphalmandi and Chilkalguda

Hyderabad: In view of the sewage works being carried out by Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), the Hyderabad Traffic Police will impose traffic diversions from November 30 to December 11 at Seethaphalmandi and Chilkalguda cross-roads.

Traffic flowing towards Seethaphalmandi from Chilkalguda crossroads will be diverted at Alugaddabavi for a U-turn at Metro Pillar no.C1139 and rerouted through Railway quarters road to reach Seethaphalmandi.

The traffic cops requested motorists to cooperate with them by taking alternative routes to reach their destinations and avoid the above routes from Chilkalguda to Seethaphalmandi.