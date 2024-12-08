Traffic diversion in view of Air Show today

Hyderabad: City traffic police issued an advisory in connection with the Air Show by the Indian Air Force over Hussain Sagar at Tank Bund on Sunday. The traffic will be diverted on need basis from 2 pm to 9 pm.

Traffic coming from Raj Bhavan and Panjagutta will not be allowed towards Khairtabad flyover and diverted at VV Statue towards Shadan, Nirankari, old PS Saifabad.

Similarly, traffic coming from Khairtabad flyover towards NTR Marg will be diverted at Indira Gandhi statue (Necklace rotary) towards PVNR Marg/Necklace Road – Prasads IMAX/ Mint compound lane.

Traffic from Liberty towards upper Tank Bund will be diverted at old Telugu Thalli junction towards Iqbal Minar.

Traffic from Nirankari Junction and round towards Iqbal Minar Minar will be diverted towards Ravindra Bharathi. The traffic coming from old PS Saifabad towards Iqbal Minar will be diverted towards Ravindra Bharathi.

Similarly, vehicles coming from Dhobi Ghat towards Childrens park/Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at DBR Mills towards Kavadiguda X roads.

The traffic coming from CGO Towers towards Sailing Club will be diverted at Kavadiguda X roads towards DBR Mills and Jabbar Complex.

Traffic coming from Ranigunj towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Karbala Maidan towards Bible House.

All inter district RTC buses coming from Secunderabad towards MGBS via Tank Bund will be diverted at Sweekar – Upakar Junction towards Sangeeth – Mettuguda – Tarnaka – Nallakunta – Fever Hospital X roads Barkathpura – Tourist Hotel – Nimboli Adda Chaderghat – Rangmahal and MGBS. City buses coming towards Tank Bund will be diverted at Karbala Maidan towards Bible House.