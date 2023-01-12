Traffic increases on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway amid Sankranti holidays, officials take precautions

With the Sankranti holidays have started for educational institutions, the Hyderabad City dwellers left for the villages with their children due to which the traffic on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway has increased. Meanwhile, vehicles lined up at Pantangi toll plaza in Choutuppal mandal.



However, to avoid traffic jam at the tollgates, the authorities took steps to ensure there is no hurdles. Vehicles are moving quickly as arrangements are made to move vehicles in toll booths within two seconds.



Meanwhile, authorities have set up barricades at the accident zone and black spots on the national highway. Special teams have been prepared to patrol the highway for 24 hours. Strict action was taken at Korlapad and Chillakallu toll plazas along with Pantangi.

Earlier, a major accident was averted in Choutuppal mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district where two private travel buses collided on the Vijayawada National Highway at Gundlabavi in Choutuppal mandal leaving 11 people were injured in this accident and four critical.