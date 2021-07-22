Traffic jam on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway

Hyderabad: With a lorry being overturned, the Hyderabad and Vijayawada highway on Thursday witnessed heavy traffic jam. The lorry turned turtle on Wednesday evening and due to the heavy rain, the process of removing the lorry was disrupted.



The lorry was left on the road since Wednesday evening causing blockade of the highway. Vehicles have been lined up for several kilometres. On the other hand, efforts are underway to remove the lorry and clear the road for traffic.

