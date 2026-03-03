Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Dismisses Phone Tapping Allegations as ‘Desperate Political Rhetoric’

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has strongly refuted allegations made by Opposition leaders that phones are being tapped to monitor Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, calling the claims baseless and politically motivated.

Responding to accusations by Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka and Union Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy, the Chief Minister said their statements reflected frustration and desperation. He asserted that attempts were being made to create misunderstandings between him and Shivakumar ever since the Congress party returned to power in the State.

Siddaramaiah maintained that the relationship between him and Shivakumar remains strong and unaffected by what he described as “false propaganda.” He said both leaders have repeatedly affirmed their commitment to the party high command and clarified that all MLAs are loyal to the Congress party rather than to any individual leader.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that those making the allegations had previously held key positions in government, including that of Chief Minister and Home Minister, during which the Intelligence wing functioned under their direct supervision. He suggested that their statements appeared to stem from their own past experiences.

Highlighting what he termed as internal democracy within the Congress party, Siddaramaiah said it was neither a party where leaders fear speaking before the Prime Minister, nor one dominated by a single family. He emphasised that party discipline remains paramount and that both he and Shivakumar would abide by the directions of the party leadership.

Taking a dig at both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)), he said any attempt to drive a wedge between Congress leaders would remain a “daydream.” He described Shivakumar as a committed Congressman who had withstood legal and political challenges without wavering in loyalty to the party.

Referring to past political controversies in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah said the State had witnessed instability due to mistrust and political manoeuvring, citing frequent changes in leadership between 2004 and 2013, and again between 2018 and 2023. He also recalled previous allegations of phone tapping during earlier regimes, stating that such incidents were part of public record.

The Chief Minister further alleged that misuse of central investigative agencies against political opponents has become widely discussed across the country. However, he asserted that neither he nor any Congress leader would succumb to political pressure or intimidation.

Concluding his statement, Siddaramaiah urged Opposition leaders to engage in constructive politics rather than spreading allegations. He reiterated that the Congress government has a clear mandate to govern for five years and expressed confidence that it would complete its full term under a Congress Chief Minister despite political challenges.