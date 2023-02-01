Traffic Restrictions in city for Formula E

Hyderabad: In view of the prestigious Formula E race on February 11, traffic restrictions will be imposed around Hussainsagar lake in the city from February 5 onwards. Traffic will not be allowed on the Telugu Talli flyover to the Khairatabad flyover and Mint compound to IMAX.

Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration, and Urban Development, Arvind Kumar, on Tuesday inspected the Formula E track along with officials. He was informed that the arrangements for the race are underway. He said partial closure of roads will come into force in the next few days and appealed to people to take alternate routes until February 11.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Tuesday discussed the security arrangements relating to Dr B R Ambedkar Secretariat Complex to be inaugurated on February 17 and the arrangements to be made for the Formula E race. She said the public should be informed about the alternative routes. Alternate routes should also be made ready to avoid delay in Secretariat works due to the Formula E race.