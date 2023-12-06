Traffic restrictions on Thursday for CM swearing-in ceremony

Hyderabad: In view of swearing-in-ceremony of Anumula Revanth Reddy as Chief Minister of Telangana State at LB Stadium on Thursday, the police issued a traffic restriction.

According to traffic police, the restriction will be imposed from 10 am to 5 pm in and around L B Stadium. The traffic will be restricted on a need basis.

#TrafficAdvisory

In view of swearing-in-ceremony of Sri Anumula Revanth Reddy as Chief Minister of Telangana State at LB Stadium on 07.12.2023, the following traffic restrictions are likely to be implemented from 1000 hrs to 1700 hrs.



The traffic will....https://t.co/b1I3gwFxDE pic.twitter.com/bn3EDjhVSu — Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) December 6, 2023

The traffic coming from AR Petrol Pump Jn (Public Gardens) towards BJR Statue will not be allowed and will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump towards Nampally and Chapel Road. SBI GunFoundry will not be allowed towards BJR Circle and will be diverted at SBI Gunfoundry towards Chapel Road.



The motorist coming from Basheerbagh towards BJR Statue will not be allowed and will be diverted at Basheerbagh towards King Koti/Old MLA Quarters road. Sujatha School lane towards Khan Lateef Khan building will not be allowed and will be diverted at Sujatha School junction towards Nampally Station Road.

The Junctions including Punjagutta, VV Statue, Rajiv Gandhi Statue (Monappa), Nirankari, Old PS Saifabad, Lakdikapool, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad Traffic Police Complex, Basheerbagh, BJR Statue Circle, SBI Gunfoundry, Abids Circle, AR Petrol Pump (Public Gardens), Nampally, KLK Building, Liberty, Himayath Nagar, Assembly, MJ Market and Hydergud to be avoided.

The RTC Buses plying from Ravindra Bharathi towards BJR Statue should avoid LB Stadium main Gate in front of Khan Lateef Khan Building and take diversion at AR Petrol (Public Gardens) bunk towards Nampally Station Road.

Police requested the citizens to take alternate routes to reach their destinations and avoid the routes during the specified timings and co-operate with the Traffic Police. In case of any inconvenience in commuting, the police asked the people to contact Hyderabad Traffic Police Helpline 9010203626.