Traffic training institute soon at Mailardevpally

Mailardevpally: In order to ensure proper training to traffic police personnel of the Shamshabad Zone under Cyberabad Police Commissionarate, a traffic training institute is proposed at Mailardevpally in Rajendranagar constituency. The land for the facility was recently handed over to the traffic police officials of Rajendranagar by the Revenue officials.

The institute will come up on a sprawling 3.14 acres near Ayyappa Temple, Mailardevpally. At a formal meeting between the Revenue and the police officials at the Rajendranagar mandal revenue office, the process of transition was completed.

Revenue Inspector Sarika handed over the land to the traffic police of Rajendranagar, after taking a letter of acceptance from them.

Explaining the transition of land, MRO Chandra Shakhersaid:"As per orders, we have identified government land near Ayyappa Temple for setting up the traffic training institute. After following the due procedure, we have handed over the land to the officials of traffic police of Rajendranagar on March 26."

Asked about the recent developments, when government buildings and lands are being swiftly allocated for setting up government institutions in Rajendranagar, another official said "owing to large extent of encroachments of government lands, it has been decided to safeguard them by alienating for government-run institutions. At least this way, the government can protect its open lands from encroachments."

It is said that the idea for setting up the traffic training institute on government land is the brain child of Commissioner Cyberabad V C Sajjanar and DCP (Ttraffic) S M Vijay Kumar. Both have designed the proposal and are keenly pursuing it to ensure early establishment of the institute.

It works as a counselling centre for drunk-and-drive cases and for people caught flouting traffic rules. The institute will also act as an awareness camp for school/college students. They can learn traffic rules and safety measures to be adopted while driving.

"Recently, we took possession of land at Mailardevpally by approaching the Revenue officials. However, further measures to give a shape to the institute will be taken by top officials," said R Shyam Sunder Reddy, CI (traffic) Rajendranagar.