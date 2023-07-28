Live
- Millet Marvels launches an exclusive millet Restaurant at RGI Airport
- Man In Manipur Shooting The Viral Video Got Arrested
- Muharram 2023: History, Significance, Observation, Messages To Send And More About Islamic New Year
- Delhi Lieutenant Governor Ensures Peaceful Muharram Procession: Facilities Provided For Tazia Participants
- AP govt. announces Rs. 12 crore relief for Godavari flood affected areas
- Tragic Shooting Incident In Delhi's Dabri Area: Woman Fatally Shot, Suspect Found Dead
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on July 28, 2023
- ‘Bholaa Shankar’ trailer: Chiranjeevi’s once again proves he is king of entertainment
- CBI Takes Charge Of Thoubal District Sexual Violence Investigation In Manipur
- Floods hit Lankan villages
TRANSCO CMD directs staff to be alert for emergency works
Hyderabad: TSTRANSCO & TSGENCO Chairman & Managing Director has reviewed the transmission and generation position in the State in view of heavy rains with Director (Transmission) and TSGENCO officials. Instructions have been issued to all the field engineers to be present at their Headquarters to attend to any emergencies. Central Break Down Gangs are also kept ready in all EHT Substations to attend to any emergencies / break downs.
All generating stations are performing normally with sufficient coal stocks. Hydel generation will be started depending upon the inflows into Krishna Basin. The CMD informed that all TS Power utilities are fully geared up to combat any eventuality and all required measures are being taken to maintain power supply throughout the State. All engineers and staff have been directed to be alert, vigilant and take up the emergency works on war-footing basis.