Tribal identity in TS under threat: Activists

Hyderabad: The 19th Annual Professor Biyyala Janardhan Rao Memorial Lecture on Land and Forest Rights of Tribals in Telanganaorganised by noted tribal studies expert Dr PallaTrinadh Rao was held at the Seminar Hall, Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS). It was chaired by Prof K Murali Manohar and the Moderator was Prof E Revathi, Professor and Director, CESS and Secretary, BJR Foundation.

In her address,Prof. E Revathi, Secretary, BJR Foundation, informed that the lecture today was unique and first of its kind as its held in virtual form with participation of friends, activists, and academics from different cities across India.

She explained the activities and memorial lectures delivered by eminent scholars and activists including Dr B D Sharma, KG Kannabiran, Prof Jaya Shankar, and Prof CH Hanumantha Rao among others in the past. She informed that the Foundation is planning reprint his popular book on 'Land Alienation in Tribal Areas.'

Dr PallaTrinadh Rao, speaking on 'Land and Forest Rights of Tribals'recalledhis association with late Professor B Janardhan Rao from early 1990s and said it was a highly affectionate bond with the movement for tribal identity and culture and not just friendship with a unique academic activist from Telangana.

Adding further, he said there were many threats to tribal identity in Telangana today. Blind application of SadaBainama transactions and rythubandhu scheme in scheduled areas has done enormous damage to struggle for land rights of tribals.

Cleansing of land records cannot be applied in 'toto' in scheduled areas as that would ensure non-tribals to gain legal rights on lands in their possession. Forest Rights Act is violated more than honoured in the state and claims for forest rights are not accepted since 2015 as if there is an unwritten 'last date' applied to a law that was introduced to undo historical injustice meted out to the tribals. There is hardly any progress in restoring the tribal lands by resolving the false claims of non-tribals, Trinadh Rao felt.

The GirglaniCommittee Report in 2005 observed that largechunk of lands in ScheduledAreas of Telangana are held by non-tribals in violation of Land Transfer Regulation Act, and the government issued several orders for restoring the lands to the tribals. Sadly, there is no implementation of these findings, he deplored.

Prof K Murali Manohar chairing the programme opined its time that government of Telangana names a research centre or university after Prof Janardhan Rao to inspire younger generations by keeping alive the vision and services of Janardhan Rao for separate Telangana.

Prof. K Seetharama Rao, former Vice-Chancellor of Dr.B.R.Ambedkar Open University recalled his association with Janardhan Rao and his inspiration for tribal studies.

Dr Banda Prakash, MP, Rajya Sabha said B Janardhan Rao is an inspiration to the younger generation and he was glad that BJ Rao memorial lectures are conducted regularly to re-examine the challenges and opportunities in Telangana with regard to Tribal Development and vision of the new state. The meeting concluded with vote of thanks extended by Buchi Babu, Treasurer of the BJR Memorial Foundation.