Trifurcated civic bodies hold Prajavani programme

Hyderabad: The civic authorities steps up to solve public grievances, with Municipal Corporations, including the newly established two Corporations – Malkajgiri and Cyderabad, have initiated the weekly direct contact programme Prajavani to facilitate grievance redressal at all circle and zonal levels of their respective corporations.

In the Prajavani programme, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) received 28 complaints, while in the first Prajavani programme Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) received 41 complainants and 15 complaints were received at Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MCC).

On Monday, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan directed officials to swiftly address the complaints and requests submitted through Prajavani. At the GHMC headquarters, RV Karnan, accompanied by additional commissioners and senior department officers, received public complaints and requests.

A total of 28 complaints and requests were collected from citizens during the Prajavani event held at the head office. The Commissioner instructed the officers concerned to carefully review the complaints and resolve them without delay. RV Karnan emphasised the importance of prioritising the resolution of complaints received through Prajavani.

The officials were urged to meticulously assess the complaints and requests submitted to their departments and to act on them as quickly as possible.

Similarly, CMC Commissioner G Srujana has directed the officials to swiftly address the complaints and requests that emerged during the public hearing. A total of 41 complaints and requests were submitted by citizens in the inaugural public hearing held after the establishment of the CMC.

The Commissioner has instructed the officers concerned to carefully investigate the complaints and resolve them without delay.

Srujana emphasised her commitment to prioritising the resolution of complaints received through Prajavani. She urged the officials to meticulously review the complaints and requests submitted to the departments and to resolve them at the earliest opportunity.

Furthermore, MMC Commissioner T Vinay Krishna Reddy on Monday along with the heads of all departments participated in the Prajavani programme. He urged the officials to address civic issues without delay. He also announced that Prajavani will be conducted in all zonal and circle offices for the convenience of citizens.

Today, at the head office, a total of 15 complaints were registered during Prajavani. Out of these, the town planning wing received 10 complaints, the engineering wing received three, and there was one complaint each for the electrical and sanitation wings.

Additional Commissioners and senior officers of the departments participated in the programme.