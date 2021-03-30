Trimulgherry junction remains traffic hotspot

Trimulgherry: Residents of North-Eastern colonies of Secunderabad have started questioning the authorities why Trimulgherry junction's development lags behind when almost all the stretches and major junctions are being developed. Residents also took up the issue on Twitter. Furious citizens tagged KTR and also Minister of State for Home Affairs Krishan Reddy, demanding resolving of this long-pending issue



"For the past 20 to 25 years the Trimulgherry junction has been neglected by SCB.Roads are not being widened. Moreover, there are no timers installed at this junction.People do not get to know approximate time and are forced to wait for a long time.

Earlier during our school days, we used to have multiple options to travel and now that many roads are closed illegally there are only a few roads (options) available to the public to commute in SCB. Trimulgherry junction has become one of the busiest junctions wherein ambulances are also not given freeway during emergencies," lamented N Venkata Ramana, resident of SCB.

"All false promises were made by SCB officials about widening of the road. As out of 25 roads, 21 roads are closed under SCB, during peak hours, motorists from Safilguda, Malkajgiri and surrounding areas are forced to go through Trimulgherry junction, which is leading to traffic congestion. At least now SCB and along with GHMC officials should find some solution to resolve the issue," said V Ramesh, a commuter.

"It is so important to develop Trimulgherry Junction on SH1(RajivRahadari) which is pending for ages. With ever increasing traffic lakh of commuters traveling from this area are facing inconvenience and this road has already become notorious as accident prone zone. At least now the SCB officials along with state government should develop the junction so that the commuters can ply smoothly," said Murali Krishna, a resident of North-Eastern colonies of Secunderabad.

At any given time vehicles can be seen waiting for crossing this junction for more than a kilometer from the signal. "Trimulgherry Junction is the only junction in the entire nation that forced civilians to wait for signal 24/7 365 days. Reason are closed connections between Rajiv Rahadari and North-Eastern parts of the city," tweeted a resident of North-Eastern colonies of Secunderabad.

When Hans India tried to elicit response from the official concerned, there was no response from him.