Triple Dhamaka: BJP to restart Praja Sangrama Yatra with a difference

Hyderabad: Amidst criticism that the BRS is the ‘B’ Team of BJP and that both have electoral understanding, state BJP leaders, including MPs, MLAs, MLCs and former legislators and district presidents, will meet here on Tuesday to discuss and finalise 100-day action plan to give a momentum to its political activity across all the Assembly segments in the state, according to State general secretary G Premender Reddy.

The party senior leaders, who met here on Monday, reviewed the setback the party had received following lull in its activities particularly after the Karnataka election results and decided to take up another padayatra on the lines of Praja Sangrama Yatra that was taken out by former state president Bandi Sanjay.

Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy, campaign committee chairman Eatala Rajender and former TBJP president Bandi Sanjay will launch simultaneous padayatras from three different directions. They will not only cover all the Assembly segments but also step up josh in the rank and file of the party.

It may be recalled that the four phases of Praja Sangrama Yatra by Sanjay covering 52 Assembly segments had put the rank and file of the party on its toes, giving the much-needed momentum to the party. It also brought to the fore the ruling BRS and BJP face-to-face giving an impression that it was the real alternative to the BRS.

Hence, now it has been decided that Kishan Reddy will start his yatra from Adilabad and will walk across Nizamabad and Mahbubnagar. Eatala will start his yatra from Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple and will cover Karimnagar, Medak and Warangal districts. Sanjay will launch his yatra from Bhadradri.

The party is also planning to conduct the 'Tiffin Baithak' programme from July 16. The party leaders would meet 1000 influential voters in each placement segment to explain how the BJP is the only alternative to the BRS in the state, and how the policies and governance of the BRS in the state have turned against the interests of the state and various segments of people in society.



The 100-day structured programme will also counter the propaganda that the BRS and BJP are working on with an understanding of the state and expose the BRS-Congress intentions in unleashing such misinformation campaigns.

The party will also explain how Centre’s initiatives are benefitting the poor across the country.