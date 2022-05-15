TRS cannot stop BJP, says Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: BJP leaders would be coming to Telangana more frequently, stop if you can was the challenge thrown to the TRS party by the Union Minister for Tourism G Kishen Reddy.

Addressing the mammoth gathering at Tukkuguda attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah as part of winding up meeting of the Praja Sangrama Yatra of State president Bandi Sanhay, he said Telangana is not K Chandrasekhar Rao's personal property. He said they have no right to question why he was coming to Hyderabad and with what face. No one needs the permission of "Kalvakuntla family," he said.

TRS leaders are talking as if Telangana was formed only because of them. If BJP did not support, if three and half crore people did not come on roads, if students did not sacrifice their lives if employees did not support, KCR would not have been able to achieve Telangana. But after bifurcation, he is behaving as if Telangana was his "Jagir." That is why he wants his own constitution, Reddy said.

"BJP leaders Barabar Ayenge," Kishen Reddy thundered and said that Amit Shah had come to explain how much Centre has given for highways, Rs 30 crore given for MNREGA, the funds given to panchayats, free gas connections to the poor, how it constructed toilets, how Centre helped the poor by giving Rs 30 crore subsidy for rice being given to the poor, free vaccine for all, Rs 6,000 crore for farmers among other things, the Union Minister said.

He criticised that the Dalit Bandhu was being given only to TRS leaders. He asked government what happened to Nizam Sugar factory, filling Tank Bund with coconut water, converting Warangal as Singapore, unemployment dole, free fertilisers to farmers etc. BJP will continue to expose the TRS for its failures during last eight years, he added.