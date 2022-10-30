TRS charge-sheets BJP

Hyderabad: Accusing Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre of miserably failing to fulfil the promises made to the State, TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday released a charge-sheet against the BJP government.

Releasing the charge-sheet against the BJP here at Telangana Bhavan, Rao lashed out at the Centre alleging that the BJP had given a big zero to Telangana State and there were no hopes that it would do something for the State. Criticizing the BJP-led Central government for its failed promises and blatant lies, Rao said they were filing this charge sheet on behalf of various aggrieved sections of society.

The TRS leader alleged that the BJP government hasn't even allocated a single rupee to Telangana in the last eight years and added that the Centre won't give anything in the future too. "We are asking for votes by showcasing the development done in the last eight years and promising what we will do to Munugode if we win. On the contrary, the BJP is resorting to personal abuses and making degrading remarks on our honourable Chief Minister KCR," said Rao.

The charge sheet has mentioned that the BJP didn't get moved by the plight of fluoride victims in Munugodu nor they safeguarded the livelihood of weavers. The chargesheet also spoke about the ruling BJP's gross injustice towards the state of Telangana like dishonouring the reorganisation act promises and the party's decisions against the interests of Telangana. The document also highlighted the effect of the skyrocketing prices of daily essentials on the commoners and how Narendra Modi's anti-farmer policies are sounding a death knell for the farming sector. The 13-page document explained in detail how the Central government and some BJP-ruled States cheated the backward classes and it also spoke about how the BJP misled the citizens of the country and how they fooled the youth of the nation and the way they discriminated against the students of Telangana.

Rao said that the BJP sold the public sector companies including Navratna and Miniratna companies. The Modi government has tripled the price of cooking gas cylinders thus making life miserable for crores of Indians, he said.

Rama Rao said that on one hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote off corporate loans worth Rs 11.5 lakh crore and on the other, he was terming the welfare schemes given to the poor as freebies and 'revdis'. He alleged that after the independence, in 67 years, all the PMs cumulatively took loans of Rs 55.97 lakh crores while PM Narendra Modi alone borrowed Rs110 lakh crore in just 8 years. The TRS leader appealed to the voters of Munugode to be aware of the 'jumlas' and 'jhoots' of the BJP and asked the electorate to punish the saffron party in the ensuing bypoll in Munugode.