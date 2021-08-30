  • Menu
TRS government degraded Telangana: Congress

Congress senior leader Veerlapally Shankar speaking at Dalita Girijina Atma Gourava Dandora Sabha at Nagulapalli village on Sunday
Congress senior leader Veerlapally Shankar criticised the TRS government for degrading the republic in Telangana.

Shadnagar: Congress senior leader Veerlapally Shankar criticised the TRS government for degrading the republic in Telangana. He said the TRS will be dethroned in the State in the next Assembly elections. He was the chief guest at the Dalita Girijina Atma Gourava Dandora Sabha held at Nagulapalli village of Shadnagar constituency on Sunday. The sabha was organised by sarpanch Narshimulu and deputy sarpanch Priyanka Reddy.

Shankar paid tributes to Ambedkar statue on the occasion. Pointing out that the TRS government gave fake promises during election campaign, he demanded implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme in all constituencies across the State. He warned that the ruling party is being watched by all sections. TPCC member Babar Khan, Kisan Congress Rangareddy district president Challa Srikanth Reddy, Block Congress president Balraj Goud, Farooqnagar zone president Ashanna Goud, Kondargu zone president Krishnareddy, MPTC's Kommu Krishna, Kavali Srisailam, Chatan Palli Councilor Raikal Srinivas, Kammadanam Bomma Anjaiah Goud and others were present.

