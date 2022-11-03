TRS has an edge in Munugodu, avers KTR

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday asserted that his party had an edge over the two national parties in Munugudu Assembly constituency and people would give a 'handsome majority than what is being expected'.

In an informal interaction with the media here, Rao spoke on various issues including Munugodu, poaching issue, Bharat Jodo Yatra and BRS. He said that the situation was always favourable for the TRS and the poaching effort by the BJP leaders also helped the party.

"We foiled their covert operation. Their plan was to take the four MLAs to Delhi to make them meet the senior BJP leaders, like BL Santosh and Amit Shah, and they were supposed to be brought to the public meeting of JP Nadda. The cancellation of meetings by Nadda and Shah means that they are losing. This sent a wrong message to their cadre," said Rao. The party would win with a big margin and the BJP candidate Rajgopal Reddy would be in third place.

Stating that the Munugodu result would give a new energy and confidence to the party, Rao said this would be a stepping stone for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi. Rao said Nalgonda was a smart district when it comes to voting and the communist party votes would also help the TRS. Women are in favour of the party because the government solved the decades old problem of fluoride. The BJP had no organisation either in Munugodu or in the State; the party would realise this after the result, said Rao. "It is an election imposed by Delhi... It is nothing but a gamble of Amit Shah; as part of this four MLAs were contacted. The entire episode came to light after one MLA told me about the incident and I informed the CM, who alerted the police," Rao pointed out. The BJP could not succeed with CBI, ED, IT; hence they tried the mathadhipatis.

Rao asked AICC leader Rahul Gandhi why he was not taking up his Bharat Jodo Yatra in poll-bound Gujarat. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited Gujarat 20 times but Rahul Gandhi does not want to go. The strength of Modi and BJP is Congress. While they oppose the ED raids on Sonia Gandhi, they treat this as inscription. Why this ambivalence stand? Is his house in order? While he was walking, 11 MLAs left the party in Goa and one MP in Telangana skipped," stated Rao. He questioned the election of AICC president stating that the Congress had made a mockery of democracy.

Rao said the TRS has clarity on the BJP, adding that Modi has become a massive threat to the poor. Recalling the PM's words of shedding the colonial mindset, he said the Governor system should also be abolished because it was also a British system.

"The Centre wants to portray the CM in a bad light before people of the State; hence they are squeezing Telangana. They stopped loan for Yadadri power plant," Rao charged.