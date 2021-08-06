TRS leaders call KCR 'new Ambedkar'

Hyderabad: Stating that Thursday would be referred to as the golden day in the history of Telangana, the TRS leaders referred Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as the new Ambedkar and added that he would remain in the hearts of the Dalits.

Addressing a press conference here TRS leaders G Sunitha and G Balaraju said that as promised the Chief Minister implemented the Dalit Bandhu Scheme. Sunitha said that they were surprised to see the scheme was implemented in their district. "KCR is new Ambedkar and he has brought Telangana with inspiration from the great leader and with the same spirit he has brought Dalit Bandhu. KCR will be in the hearts of Dalits forever," Sunitha added. G Balaraju said that the Dalit Bandhu scheme was not brought for the sake of elections. This idea was in the minds of the Chief Minister a couple of years back and has nothing to do with the elections. "The dalits are agitated whether the scheme would be stopped because of the hue and cry of the opposition parties," he said.

"We expected that Rs 3 lakh will be given under Dalit Bandhu but CM KCR has shown his big heart by giving Rs 10 lakh. The scheme will not only improve lives of Dalits but also the economic situation of the State," added Balaraju.