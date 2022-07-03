TRS leaders violate traffic rules under nose of cops

Hyderabad: In order to exhibit its massive show of strength while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is holding its national executive meeting and public meeting in the city, the ruling TRS party organised a rally in support of Yashwant Sinha, the Opposition's Presidential candidate on Saturday.

While the GHMC Mayor, Deputy Mayor and hundreds of TRS party leaders were seen violating traffic and Covid-19 norms, yet no traffic challan was imposed by the Hyderabad traffic police. After which, several citizens questioned the traffic police department why this difference?

While taking out the bike rally in the city, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Sobhan Reddy, Khairatabad MLA, D Nagender along with party workers were and not wearing helmets and they were also seen not wearing masks which is mandatory as per Covid norms.

Open violation of traffic rules by TRS party leaders, the Hyderabad Traffic immediately challans common people for not wearing helmets. Why this indifference by the Traffic Police department, questions Sivakumar.

After the rally, Mayor, Deputy Mayor and MLAs posted their photographs and videos of riding bikes on social media, many netizens demanded the traffic police to impose challans and fine for violation of traffic and Covid norms.

Sai Madhav, a netizen posted the number plate photos of vehicles driven by the MLA and Deputy Mayor during the bike rally. He urged traffic police department to impose penalties for clear violation of norms by TRS party leaders and hundreds of party workers.

Moreover, till Saturday night, not a single traffic challan was imposed on any of the bike rally participants and no single penalty of not wearing face mask was imposed by the traffic police department, he questioned.