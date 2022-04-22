  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

TRS MP plant saplings on Earth Day

Green India Challenge Founder & TRS Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar
x

Green India Challenge Founder & TRS Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar

Highlights

Green India Challenge Founder & TRS Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar on Friday planted saplings on the occasion of Earth Day

Hyderabad: Green India Challenge Founder & TRS Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar on Friday planted saplings on the occasion of Earth Day. He said that due to high pollution, increasing earth temperatures & rising seawater levels, millions of people's livelihoods is getting disturbed.

Santosh emphasised overcoming the menace AND added that it's the responsibility of everyone to carry forward plantation and save the trees. The TRS MP stated that earth is the only planet known to mankind where life can sustain and it's the responsibility of all of us to safeguard mother earth. He called upon all people to make UNO Earth Day slogan "Invest in our Planet" realise by actively participating in Green India Challenge.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X