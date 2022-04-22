TRS MP plant saplings on Earth Day

Hyderabad: Green India Challenge Founder & TRS Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar on Friday planted saplings on the occasion of Earth Day. He said that due to high pollution, increasing earth temperatures & rising seawater levels, millions of people's livelihoods is getting disturbed.

Santosh emphasised overcoming the menace AND added that it's the responsibility of everyone to carry forward plantation and save the trees. The TRS MP stated that earth is the only planet known to mankind where life can sustain and it's the responsibility of all of us to safeguard mother earth. He called upon all people to make UNO Earth Day slogan "Invest in our Planet" realise by actively participating in Green India Challenge.