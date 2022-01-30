TRS MPs to chalk out plan today to put Centre in a fix

Hyderabad: With many issues left unresolved with the Centre, the TRS Parliamentary Party will meet here on Sunday to finalise its strategy to be followed during the Budget Session of Parliament which would begin from February 1.

The meeting to be chaired by TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao to list out issues like alleged injustice to the State in allocation of new projects and non-fulfilment of promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act.

It remains to be seen how vocal the MPs will be on the issues that would be identified during the Sunday meeting. It may be mentioned here that the Congress party at its meeting held on Friday decided to coordinate with all like-minded parties during the Budget session and raise questions on the Centre's process of disinvestment, including the sale of Air India and raise issues like alleged Chinese incursions along the Line of Actual Control and demand compensation package for Covid-19 victims. The TRS too is likely to support the opposition parties on these issues.

The options for the TRS would be limited since it may have to raise such issues during discussion on the Finance Bill or under special mention. Though the TRS may seek the support of other parties on the issues identified by them, larger national issues may dominate the proceedings. However, the MPs would try to seek replies from the Government on the issues like setting up of railway coach factory, prestigious institutions like IIMs, Navodaya Vidyalayas, Bayyaram steel factory and tribal university.

Along with these the State ministers have written letters to the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on several issues. Finance Minister T Harish Rao has urged the Union Minister to release the pending grants of about Rs 3,000 crore to the State Government.

He also wanted the Centre to provide funds to the tune of Rs 900 crore under the backward area development. Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao has also written to the Union Finance Minister on providing funds for the industrial corridors, inclusion of Hyderabad in the Defence Corridors and pharma city.

Meanwhile, the Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar had written a letter to the Union Railway Minister on the injustice done to the state by the Railways Ministry.