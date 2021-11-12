TRS paddy protests today

Hyderabad: The stage for the proposed protests on Friday by TRS in all Assembly constituencies in Telangana against the Centre's announcement that it will not buy paddy from rabi season is all set.

While the party MLAs and in-charges would be taking up dharnas in their respective constituencies in the State, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to keep away from the protests. Party sources said normally a chief minister does not resort to dharna and hence KCR too will not participate in it.

This will be the first of the protest programmes the TRS proposes to hold demanding 100% procurement of paddy during kharif and ensuing rabi. In Hyderabad, the dharna would be held at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park. It would be led by Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

Meanwhile, talking to the media here, Rythu Bandhu Samithi Chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said if the Centre still does not change its mind, a massive dharna in Delhi becomes necessary, and then KCR may take part in it.