TRS social media cell lodges plaint against BJP

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi Social Media Cell on Friday lodged a complaint with the police against BJP leaders for posting objectionable video skits against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on social media and requested the cops to take action against them.

TRS State Social Media Convenor, Y Satish Reddy in a complaint to Vanasthalipuram ACP, Purushottam Reddy said that the BJP State unit made 'indecent, obscene and objectionable' skits against the Chief Minister. The complaint sought action against BJP leaders including Bandi Sanjay, Premender Reddy, Jitta Balakrishna Reddy and Ranirudrama for insulting the CM.

Satish Reddy said that KCR is not just the Chief Minister of Telangana but also the leader who fought for achieving the State. "His reputation has been tarnished with objectionable skits.

It is no big deal for us to replicate the same on your leader Narendra Modi. It does not take much efforts to ask why did he leave his wife too? But, we cannot stoop down to that level," he said.