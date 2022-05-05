TRS throws white drug challenge at Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad: Politics turned hot on the visit of Rahul Gandhi to the State, as banners appeared asking the Congress leader to take white challenge. The TRS leaders demanded the Congress MP to apologise to people of Telangana.

'RG' is slated to visit Telangana to address a public meeting at Warangal on Friday. Ahead of his visit banners were found in the city asking Gandhi whether he was ready for white challenge (drug test). The banners had a photograph of RG, a woman in a pub. They carried comments: 'Rahul ji, are you ready for white challenge?'. The banners were found at Tank Bund and Gun Park and at other places. The white challenge was started by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy in September last year when he challenged the TRS working president KT Rama Rao to come for drug test. The TRS leaders, have now challenged the Congress leader for the same test.

The TRS leaders targeted Gandhi for seeking to visit the Osmania University and asked him to tender apology for delaying a decision on Telangana and for the deaths of several youth during the agitation.Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said RG has the responsibility to answer to people what his party has done for the country and Telangana. "I have written a letter to Rahul Gandhi seeking clarifications; he should answer the questions raised by me and should not talk irresponsibly," said Reddy.

Government Whip B Suman said the Rythu Sangharshana Yatra was an excursion for Gandhi. "Why is Rahul Gandhi coming to Osmania instead of going to JNU which has been witnessing violence. The Congress party has arranged RG's tour deliberately in Osmania University only for political gain," Suman quipped.

He said the OU authorities have taken a decision in June 2021 not to have any political meetings. The Rythu Sangharshana Yatra is like an excursion for RG, he quipped. Replying to a question, he said the TRS leaders were ready to take the challenge if RG accepts the challenge of TRS working president KTR. Another whip G Balraju demanded Gandhi to disclose what he was doing with a Chinese woman in a pub in Nepal.