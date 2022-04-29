TRS ushering in Gram Swarajya in Telangana: Prakash

Hyderabad: The Telangana Water Resource Development Corporation (TWRDC) Chairman V Prakash on Thursday said that the schemes of the TRS government including Rythu Bandhu, Kalyana Lakshmi and others were bringing Gram Swarajya in Telangana.

The TWRDC Chairman was speaking at an executive meeting of the All India Sarva Seva Sangh here on Thursday. Prakash explained how the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was taking the villages in Telangana towards Gram Swarajya.

The chief minister brought scheme of Kalyana Lakshmi with an assistance of Rs 1,16,000 for marriages of the poor families. There was a problem of fake seeds for the farmers but the government took strict action against this and as a result the production of foodgrains broke all records. Earlier, the State used to produce 40 lakh metric tonnes of paddy but now the production was about 230 lakh metric tonnes and even the Central government was taken aback with this, said Prakash. Prakash said that the initiatives of the government increased the income of the farmers and added that if the farmers income is increased there will be no suicides.

The government also took up plantation of saplings on a record scale by planting 250 crore saplings and this has resulted in greenery in the State, he added. He also said that the Dharani portal has helped the farmers in a big way to save their lands. "There was similar problem also in Vidarbha. The leaders like Sharad Pawar got benefitted from the government but did nothing there but here in Telangana, the villages are strengthened," said Prakash. The working president of Sangh V Arvind Reddy said that CM KCR was taking good steps for strengthening the rural economy. He said that few were creating fake certificates in the name of Bhoodan Board and selling the lands.

"We gave representation to the government to take action against the culprits. We will soon shift the office of the Board from the Gandhi Bhavan premises.

We want the government to order a CBI probe into the irregularities," said Arvind Reddy. Sangh's trustee Mahadev Vidrohi and others were also present.