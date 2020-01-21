TRS will win in Pragathi Nagar

Nizampet: Hydernagar division Corporator Janakirama Raju on Sunday expressed confidence of the TRS candidate, Avula Swarnalata, emerging victorious in Pragathi Nagar ward-25 of Nizampet Municipal Corporation after taking up campaigning here, in her support.

Speaking later, Raju promised to develop the ward if the ruling party won. He said the development and welfare schemes taken up by the State government would be taken to every house in the ward so that there is a good response from the residents.

The TRS corporator told voters that the opposition parties should not retain their deposits in the election and that Swarnalata should be elected with a big majority. Among those who accompanied Raju during canvassing were ward member Vijaya, area committee members Renuka, Parveen Sultana, Sada Madhavi, Hyderanagar division TRS honorary president Damodar Reddy, vice-president Rammohan Raju, Addagutta Society president Umpathy, general secretary Prabhakar, TRS activists P Swapna, Lalita, Lakshmi, Rani and Arundhati.